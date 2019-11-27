Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax
APC 650VA 7-Outlet UPS Battery Backup
$30 $80
pickup at Office Depot and OfficeMax

That's $5 under last Black Friday week's mention and a current low of at least $37. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • This price is for Office Depot and OfficeMax Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Features
  • 490-joule rating
  • five outlets with battery backup
  • two surge-protected outlets
  • USB
  • alarms
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
