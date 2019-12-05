Personalize your DealNews Experience
That is $35 under our May mention and a low by around $80. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $19 under our mention from last week, $100 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the lowest price we could find by $206. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's the best deal we've seen for a new HP Chromebook and the lowest price we could find now by $78.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $220 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
