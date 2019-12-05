Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 58 mins ago
AOC V1 32" 1080p Curved LED LCD Display
$140 $220
free shipping

That is $35 under our May mention and a low by around $80. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate (via DisplayPort)
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs
  • Model: C32V1Q
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
