Daily Steals offers the AMZ Security Mini 1080p Spy Camera for $37.99. Coupon code "AMZ1080" cuts it to $36.99. With free shipping, that's $63 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System with prices starting from $63.99 in the configurations listed below. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's a savings of between $16 to $38 on each system. Buy Now
Western Digital offers its WD ReadyView Surveillance System for $249.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Meco-Direct via Amazon offers the Meco 1080p Wireless Battery Powered Home Security Camera for $79.99. Coupon code "S6K7LJI3" drops the price to $49.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Cam Mall via Amazon offers its Cam Mall Hidden Spy Camera Clock for $58.99. Coupon code "LX7HBF6Q" drops the price to $35.39. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Men's and Women's Football T-Shirts in several styles for $17.99. Coupon code "FBTEE" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's up to $30 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop bundled with the HP Chromebook Always-On Case for $109.99. Coupon code "HPCHRM" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's at least $35 less than you'd pay for each item separately and just $5 more than our July mention which only featured the Chromebook. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $79.99. Coupon code "OKLY" drops that to $69.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $113 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
