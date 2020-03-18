Open Offer in New Tab
AMX Acendo Vibe Conferencing Soundbar with Camera
$199 $799
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $200, but most stores charge over $500. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Available in Black or Grey.
Features
  • JBL speakers, microphones, and DSP algorithms
  • up to 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution at 30 fps
  • HDMI input and output
  • Bluetooth, remote control
  • Model: ACV-5100
All Deals Webcams B&H Photo Video
