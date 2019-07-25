New
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X 3.5 GHz 12-Core sTR4 Processor
$400 $521
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now

  • It's currently on backorder but can still be purchased at this price
  • 4.3GHz maximum clock boost speed
  • Zen+ core technology
  • 12nm process
  • designed for socket Threadripper 4 motherboards
