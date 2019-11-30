Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 47 mins ago
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core 3.6GHz CPU w/ Borderlands 3 or Outer Worlds, Game Pass for PC
$300 $400
free shipping

That's $30 less than most stores are charging today. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • You'll get your choice of a Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds digital download for Windows, as well as a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Features
  • 3.6GHz base clock & 4.4GHz max boost
  • Wraith Prism cooler
  • Model: 100-100000071BOX
