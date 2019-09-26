New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 8-Core 3.2GHz Desktop Processor
$154 $300
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find today by $26, although most charge $185 or more. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Platinum Micro via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "PLM27A" to get this price.
  • 2nd Generation Ryzen processor
  • AM4 socket
  • 20MB L3 cache
  • 16 threads
  • 4.1GHz max turbo frequency
  • AMD Wraith Spire (LED) Cooler
  • Code "PLM27A"
  • Expires 9/26/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
