Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 26 mins ago
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 8-Core 3.2GHz Desktop Processor
$140 $310
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Platinum Micro via eBay.
Features
  • 2nd Generation Ryzen processor
  • AM4 socket
  • 20MB L3 cache
  • 16 threads
  • 4.1GHz max turbo frequency
  • AMD Wraith Spire (LED) Cooler
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals AMD Processors eBay AMD
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register