Micro Center · 1 hr ago
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 6-Core 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor
$160 $250
pickup

That's $75 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $45. (This processor also rarely drops under $200.) Buy Now at Micro Center

  • You'll also get a code for a free game and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.
  • Get an extra $20 off when you bundle the processor with a compatible motherboard.
  • Available for in-store pickup only.
  • 12 threads
  • 4.4GHz max turbo frequency
  • Wraith spire cooler
  • Expires 2/10/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
Gaaldornick
That's a crazy good price...
34 min ago