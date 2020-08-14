New
AMC Stubs 1-Year Premiere Membership
Heralding the return of cinema, this premiere luxury cinema membership can be nabbed for $10 off list price. Buy Now

Tips
  • AMC Theaters are reopening on August 20th and will offer 15-cent tickets on the first day.
Features
  • Upsize your popcorn & fountain drinks to large
  • Reserve tickets online for free
  • Through 10/31, get double points for every ticket, food, and drink purchase
