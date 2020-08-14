New
45 mins ago
$5 $15
Heralding the return of cinema, this premiere luxury cinema membership can be nabbed for $10 off list price. Buy Now
Tips
- AMC Theaters are reopening on August 20th and will offer 15-cent tickets on the first day.
Features
- Upsize your popcorn & fountain drinks to large
- Reserve tickets online for free
- Through 10/31, get double points for every ticket, food, and drink purchase
Details
Related Offers
2 wks ago
T-Mobile Unlimited Data Plan
4 Lines for $100/month total
Available to new and existing customers, this saves you $20 ($5 per line) every month. Buy Now
Features
- unlimited talk, text, and data
- 5G access
- 200MB domestic data roaming
3 wks ago
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service COVID-19 Study
free
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
Tips
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
Features
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
1 mo ago
JensonUSA Bicycling Sale
up to 38% off
free shipping
Save on a range of bikes - including mountain bikes, e-bikes, road bikes, and gravel bikes - from Kona, Marin, Bjorn, and more. Shop Now
4 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
