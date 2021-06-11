AMC Stubs 1-Year Premiere Membership: $10
1 hr ago
AMC Stubs 1-Year Premiere Membership
$10 $15

Save $5 and upsize your cinema snacks, gain free ticket reservations, gain more points, benefit from discount days, and more.

Tips
  • The offer is valid for new or existing customers.
Features
  • Upsize your popcorn & fountain drinks to large
  • Reserve tickets online for free
  • Free refill on large popcorn
  • Gain $5 reward every time you reach 5,000 points
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
