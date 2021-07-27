AMC Stub Members July Offers: Deals for AMC Stubs Members
AMC Stub Members July Offers
Deals for AMC Stubs Members

Members can enjoy the offers listed below, and more. Shop Now

  • Not a member? It's free to join.
  • Buy 2 Tickets, Get 1 Free in July
  • Buy a ticket to any movie in July, get $10 Bonus Bucks to spend in August
  • Rent any movie from AMC Theatres On Demand for a FREE regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drink the next time you visit
  • Unlimited refills when you purchase any size traditional popcorn through July 31
