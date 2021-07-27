AMC Stub Members July Offers: Deals for AMC Stubs Members

Members can enjoy the offers listed below, and more. Shop Now
- Not a member? It's free to join.
- Buy 2 Tickets, Get 1 Free in July
- Buy a ticket to any movie in July, get $10 Bonus Bucks to spend in August
- Rent any movie from AMC Theatres On Demand for a FREE regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drink the next time you visit
- Unlimited refills when you purchase any size traditional popcorn through July 31
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
Save on your next trip to the Magical Kingdom with some magical discounts (for members only). Shop Now at Sam's Club
- For Sam's Club members only – see the deal below to sign up.
- get tickets for 2021 and 2022
The majority of parks are discounted $30 or more off gate price - which more than pays for a 1-year Sam's Club membership with the purchase of two tickets. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Scroll down on the landing page to view specific location's offers.
- Be advised with reduced capacity, most parks will require a reservation to visit.
- For Sam's Club members only – see the deal below to sign up.
The majority of parks are discounted $45 or more off gate price - meaning even if you don't have a Sam's Club membership currently, you'll effectively save the entire cost of the membership on just one ticket. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Scroll down on the landing page to view specific location's offers.
- Be advised with reduced capacity, most parks will require a reservation to visit.
Get a box of straws made from agave fiber for free, just by filling out this form. Shop Now
- We know it involves giving your information to a company who wants to market to you. Any comments made to this effect will be – if you will – the last straw. (This mostly just means we'll cry a lot.)
- biodegradable in one to five years under normal landfill conditions (up to 200 times faster than regular plastic)
Sign up for Popeyes Rewards and get a free chicken sandwich with your first purchase of $10 or more, or a free small drink when a friend refers you to play the Popeyes Summer Road Trip (code will be sent). Shop Now
- Restrictions apply.
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
Ever wondered if you have hard water? Well, now you can find out for free by simply filling out this online form to receive a test kit. Shop Now
- Expect your free test strip to arrive via mail within the next 2 weeks.
Sign In or Register