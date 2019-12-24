Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the included points, that's $42 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles from brands like Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on shoes, accessories, bedding, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $15 under our February mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by around $15.) Buy Now at eBay
Save on shoes, bags, outerwear, and more. Shop Now at Cole Haan
Thanks to the included $10 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to points, that's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: It now includes $18.45 in Rakuten points. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $15 under the best price we could find for a seller refurbished unit, after factoring in the credit. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the included $3.30 in Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Rakuten
