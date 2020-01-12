Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
ALC SightHD 1080p Video Doorbell with No Monthly Fees
$70 $150
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Powered by existing doorbell wiring
  • IP55 waterproof rating
  • Live View: 1080p, 720p, VGA
  • Recording: 1080p
  • Human motion detection looks for specific shapes to minimize false detections
  • Remote viewing on iOS or Android
  • On-camera recording to microSD card
  • Ability to upload video files to personal Google Drive or Dropbox
  • Ability to review recorded files on smart devices
  • Includes 16GB MicroSD card
  • Model: AWF71D
