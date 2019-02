$159

free shipping

Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only

As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair in Black forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $158. It features 180° recline, head and lumbar support cushions, and adjustable armrests. Deal ends today.: Black has sold out; however, It's available in several colors (Black/Blue pictured) forwith