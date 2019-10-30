New
AKG K240 Semi-Open Studio Headphones
$58 $129
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • It's sold by Adorama via eBay.
Features
  • 15Hz to 25kHz frequency response
  • 55 Ohms impedance
  • 1/4" and 1/8" screw-on jack combo
  • Model: 2058X00130
Details
Comments
  Popularity: 4/5
