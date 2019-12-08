Open Offer in New Tab
Adorama · 52 mins ago
AKG K 702 Open Headphones
$145 $349
free shipping

That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we could find today by $16. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • neodymium magnets
  • 10Hz to 39.8kHz frequency response
  • detachable cable
  • Model: 2458X00190
