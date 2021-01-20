New
AJ Madison · 57 mins ago
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on washers, dryers, refrigerators, and more from brands including Samsung, LG, Hotpoint, and Whirlpool. Shop Now at AJ Madison
Tips
- Most items ship for free.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 28" 13.9 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator for $560.10 (low by $18).
Details
Comments
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Home Depot Appliance Special Buys
Save on a range of appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, and dishwashers. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung 28.2 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel for $1,708 ($191 off).
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or spend $396 or more to bag free delivery. (Many smaller items ship free with $45.)
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Appliance Savings at Home Depot
up to 35% off
free shipping
Save on select appliances, including up to 10% off refrigerators, up to 35% off washers and dryers, up to 20% off kitchen appliance packages, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Cosmo Commercial-Style 30" 5-cu. ft. 5-Burner Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Convection Oven for $1,537.99 ($102 less than Lowe's).
Samsung · 5 days ago
Refrigerators at Samsung
up to $900 off
free shipping
Save on a selection of almost 50 refrigerators with prices from $674. Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung 20-cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Black for $1,249 (low by $199).
Daily Steals · 12 hrs ago
Portable Full-Automatic Washing Machine
$190 $500
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNWSHNG" to save a total of $310 off list, making this $10 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- supports up to 10-lb. load
- built-in drain pump and drainage tube
- built-in germicidal UV light
- 6 programs and 3 water level selections
- removable lint filter
- adjustable bottom feet
- measures 16.5" x 16" x 29.5"
Sign In or Register