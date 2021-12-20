air-robo.com · 54 mins ago
$350 $500
free shipping
After entering the website, there will be a window that pops up, and you can simply check out to enjoy the $150 discount. Buy Now at air-robo.com
Features
- brushless motor
- 360° collision
- low noise
- 300ml dustbin
Details
Comments
-
Expires 1/4/2022
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 4 days ago
Eufy RoboVac 25C Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$99 $250
free shipping
That's tied with our November mention as the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $71. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
Ends Today
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Refurb iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum
$250 $500
free shipping
You'd pay $190 more for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woot via Amazon
- It's backed by a 90-day Amazon renewed guarantee
Features
- smart mapping
- compatible w/ Alexa
- Model: i715920
Amazon · 3 wks ago
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop
$349 $450
free shipping
That is a $101 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- WiFi
- voice control
- smart mapping
- Model: m611020
eBay · 3 wks ago
Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba i4 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
$200 $450
free shipping
That's $230 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by iRobot via eBay
Features
- smart navigation
- dual multi-surface brushes
- Model: Roomba i4
Sign In or Register