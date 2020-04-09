Personalize your DealNews Experience
If you've finished Half-Life: Alyx and are looking for some more VR content, this is a hugely-discounted option – it's a low by $14. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
Keep yourself entertained while you're self-isolating and save yourself $1,041 on a selection of great games and ebooks. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home. Shop Now
Big Fish Games is teaming up with the World Health Organization by encouraging everyone to stay home and Play Apart Together! Shop Now at Big Fish Games
Discounted titles include Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, Detroit: Become Human, and more. Shop Now
Green Man Gaming offers over 200 downloadable games for Windows, Mac, and Linux at some nice savings. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
Save on titles including Fallout 76: Wastelanders, DOOM, Wolfenstien II: The New Colossus, and more. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
That's a low by a buck, although most seller charge over $10. It is, in my opinion, the best of the recent three Tomb Raider games and a worthy choice if you enjoy the likes of Uncharted, Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
The real Hell is paying full price for video games – many stores still charge $30 for this rip-and-tear experience. (Others charge at least a buck more.) Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
