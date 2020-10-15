Save $10 on this underwater adventure game. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- rated "E" for everyone
Expires 10/15/2020
For a limited time, revisit the classic with up to 35 players in battle. Shop Now at Nintendo
- This game will only be playable until March 31, 2021
The Game Pass Ultimate Upgrade converts whatever remaining time you have left on your Gold subscription and Game Pass subscription for a total of up to 36 months of Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate for just a buck. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Offer is only available for new Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
- Full details are listed here.
- The best way to take advantage is to get 3 years of Xbox Live Gold codes ($180 value) and purchase the $1 upgrade for a savings of at least $359 off list price
- Game Pass Ultimate includes Game Pass for Xbox and PC, plus Xbox Live Gold.
- Download a library of over 100 games, including recent additions like Gears Tactics, Red Dead Redemption 2, Streets of Rage 4, and multiple Yakuza games.
You can now request an early access invitation for Luna, Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service. Invites are being sent on a rolling basis. Once you receive one, a $5.99 monthly fee will give you access to a library of games to stream, unlike Google's Stadia, where they're individually purchased. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.
Save on over 130 games from a variety of genres. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
Honestly -- who doesn't want $10 coupon for free to spend at Epic? Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- The $10 off coupon expires November 1st 2020, 2:59 AM ET.
- Get the Switch version of the game for free here.
- It still stands as one of the most critically-acclaimed sports games of all time.
- Only speedy bois and gals should apply.
- Arcade-style soccer game
- Complete weekly and season-long challenges to unlock customization items for free
- 70 unique rewards
- Esports shop
That's a $13 low for this indie puzzle/exploration game. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- compatible with Windows 7 (or newer) and Mac OS 10.8 (or newer)
