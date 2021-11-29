Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (free upgrade to Windows 11 upon release)
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 1TB PCIe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: ALA267
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $999.99 (low by $230).
Upgrade the home computer with deals on a range of Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS desktops in an array of builds and form factors. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select items are further discounted by coupon codes that you'll find on the product pages.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i5 Desktop PC for $399. ($414 off)
Doorbuster deals change throughout the day, but you can expect to save at least $200 on most laptops, and $100 to $200 on most desktops. Shop Now at HP
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Warmlrec Infrared Electric Patio Heater for $81.59 ($32 off).
Shop savings (up to 90%!) on laptops, processors, monitors, software, hard drives, home security, video games, desks, dash cams, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Shop game codes from about a buck, gaming mice as low as $10, keyboards starting at $14, Oculus accessories as low as $31, headsets beginning at $60, gaming chairs as low as $64, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Save on everything from hand and power tools, chargers, computer accessories, auto accessories, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $28.99 (low by $31).
Sign In or Register