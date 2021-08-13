ABOX Electric Powered Standing Desk Converter for $110
New
ABOX · 21 mins ago
ABOX Electric Powered Standing Desk Converter
$110 $220
free shipping

ABOX offers its ABOX Electric Powered Standing Desk Converter for $219.99. Coupon code "EPSD50DN" cuts it to $109.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at ABOX

Features
  • automatic lifting and lowering
  • works with most desks
  • built-in slot holder for phones, tablets, and other devices
  • USB port
  • four anti-slip suction feet
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EPSD50DN"
  • Expires 9/16/2021
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Computer Desks ABOX
Mac
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register