ABOX Electric Powered Standing Desk Converter for $110

ABOX · 21 mins ago
$110 $220
free shipping
ABOX offers its ABOX Electric Powered Standing Desk Converter for $219.99. Coupon code "EPSD50DN" cuts it to $109.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at ABOX
Features
- automatic lifting and lowering
- works with most desks
- built-in slot holder for phones, tablets, and other devices
- USB port
- four anti-slip suction feet
Details
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Flexispot Electric Height Adjustable Standing / Sitting Desk
$130 $240
free shipping
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "redideal" for a savings of $110 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by FlexiSpot via Amazon.
Features
- Steel frame
- 132 lbs. capacity
- 2-button controller
Amazon · 6 days ago
Linsy Home Electric Standing L-Shaped Computer Desk
$191 $319
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40OUI6KA" for a savings of $128. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Walnut.
- Sold by Linsy Home via Amazon.
Features
- 2 memory presets
- measures 55" x 34"
- 176-lbs. weight capacity
- height adjustable from 27" to 45"
- Model: LS260V5-A
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Mind Reader 2-Tier Adjustable Sit and Stand Mobile Workstation Desk
$55 $80
free shipping
That's the best price we've seen at $5 under our mention from last week, and a current low by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In White.
Features
- adjustable height
- 4 locking wheels
- Model: SDROLL-WHT
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexispot Electric Adjustable Standing Desk
$200 $250
free shipping
Clip the extra $50 off on-page coupon for a total of $100 under list and the lowest price we found by $48. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- At this price in Deep Black.
- Sold by FlexiSpot via Amazon.
Features
- height adjusts from 28.6" to 48.2"
- work surface measures 48" x 24"
- 2 button controller
- 132-lb. capacity
