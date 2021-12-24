New
eBay · 59 mins ago
$22 $31
free shipping
That's about a buck less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Need a second? Save an extra 15% when you buy two. (The total will be $36.70 after an in-cart drop, or $18 per set.)
- removes worn or damaged harmonic balancers
- includes steel yoke, centering adapters, and a wide range of bolts
New
Lowe's · 30 mins ago
Kobalt 135-Piece SAE and Metric Combination Mechanics Tool Set
$50 $70
pickup
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- includes 66 shallow and deep sockets, 2 ratchets, a magnetic insert bit driver, 3 drive extensions, 1 drive adapter, 17 hex keys, 12 nut driver bit and 33 insert bits
- Model: 81780
New
Lowe's · 34 mins ago
Craftsman VersaStack 44-Piece Magnetic Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set
$20 in cart $30
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lecolaca 15-Piece Lock Picking Training Kit
$14 $28
free shipping
Apply coupon code "IE2XCLM6" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gognke via Amazon.
- stainless steel
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Ace 100-Piece Ratcheting Screwdriver and Bit Set
$20 $32
pickup
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
eBay · 1 mo ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Knives and Kitchen Accessories at eBay
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$167 $250
free shipping
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
eBay · 1 mo ago
Rev-A-Shelf Deals at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
eBay · 2 days ago
Certified Refurb Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones
$42 $200
free shipping
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
