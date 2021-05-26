ABC Mouse Learning Academy Memorial Day Sale: 1-Year Subscription for $45

New
ABC Mouse · 1 hr ago
1-Year Subscription for $45
That's 8 months free compared to the regular monthly plan. Buy Now at ABC Mouse
Tips
- After the year, your subscription will renew at this price annually, but can be cancelled anytime.
Features
- 10 levels
- over 850 lessons
- more than 9,000 learning activities
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/2/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Udemy · 1 mo ago
Udemy Courses
Free
Learn something new today at absolutely no cost. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- over 580 free courses in web development & design, IT & software, personal productivity, digital marketing, and more
4 days ago
One Day University
Free trial
Attend a virtual one-day course from noted universities including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, and more. Shop Now
Tips
- Get 14 days free, and $8.95 per month thereafter.
Features
- Learn a lot for just a little (free, in fact).
StackSocial · 2 yrs ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $29
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
1 mo ago
CPR, First Aid, and AED Course and Certification
free
The Disque Foundation in conjunction with Save a Life by NHCPS Initiative offer this course to help fulfill their missions to empower life savers around the world. It's a savings of $60. Shop Now
Tips
- Note: This is not AHA accredited so acceptance by employer varies, but it's free and a great way to pick up some basic (and potentially life-saving) skills.
Features
- CME credits available
- CPR practice test
Sign In or Register