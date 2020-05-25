Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
AAXA Technologies · 1 hr ago
AAXA BP1 Speaker Projector
$155
free shipping

Orealo Distribution via Amazon offers the AAXA BP1 DLP Pico Projector, a high quality Bluetooth 5.0 speaker with DLP pico projector, with 12 watts of room-filling sound, a 12,000mAh powerbank enabling up to 24 hours of music play, and four hours of simultaneous music / video play. Buy Now at AAXA Technologies

↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/25/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers AAXA Technologies
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register