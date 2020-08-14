New
A Total War Saga: Troy for PC or Mac (Epic Games)
Just released today, this is only free for 24 hours, so nab it and save $50 before it disappears! Shop Now at Epic Games Store

  • You can also get the Amazons DLC for free by linking your Epic Games Store account to your Total War Access account here.
  • Inspired by The Iliad
  • Fight to save or conquer the kingdom of Troy as one of eight iconic heroes
  • Single player
  • New maps and tactical changes
