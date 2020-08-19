exclusive
New
A Dog Company · 1 hr ago
Extra 15% off
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Take an extra 15% off sidewide with coupon code "ADOGDN15". This includes sale items, which are already marked up to 50% off. Shop Now at A Dog Company
eBay · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker Smart Dog Collar
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
Features
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
Amazon · 1 day ago
Redeo Solar Powered Pest Repellent Spike 2-Pack
$32 $53
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "774N988A" to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Gothanos via Amazon.
Features
- safely removes snakes, moles, and gophers
- 100% humane and safe
3 mos ago
Arm & Hammer Cloud Control Cat Litter
free after rebate
free shipping
Save up to $16 and help keep Fluffy a happy cat! Shop Now
Tips
- Two rebates are available: one for a 15-lb. box and one for a 19-lb. box.
Chewy · 2 wks ago
Frisco 94-oz. Square Pet Fountain
$25 in cart $32
$5 shipping
Keep your pets hydrated all day! Buy Now at Chewy
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- Discount applies in cart.
-
- measures 7.48" x 7.48" x 6.25"
Features
- quiet and replaceable pump
- carbon filter
- Model: 193238
