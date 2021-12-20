New
Meh · 1 hr ago
$39
free shipping
Similar sets go for over $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 25 brushes
- 10 canvas panels
- 60 paints
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Favorgear 200-Piece Sticker Pack
$9.34 in cart $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Add it to the cart to take 15% off for a low by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Favorgear via Amazon.
Features
- stickers measures 2.5" to 3.5"
- 200 different styles
- weather resistant
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Prismacolor Premier Advanced Hand Lettering Set
$15 $41
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 below Target's price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2 pencils
- 7 illustration markers
- 2 dual-ended art markers
- eraser
- tips/tricks pamphlet
- Model: 2023754
Cricut · 17 hrs ago
Cricut Winter Solstice Sale
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $99
Take 50% of materials and accessories, plus up to $250 off Cricut makers and heat presses. Shop Now at Cricut
Tips
- Use coupon code "SHIPDEC" to bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
TomTop · 2 wks ago
Atomstack 20W Laser Engraver
$185 $249
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CHRISTMASA5" for a savings of $74, which drops it $40 under our mention from last December. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from local US warehouse.
Features
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: RTOYZZZ-A5-US
Meh · 2 days ago
Electronic Reader Sound Books
2 for $29
free shipping
You'd pay around $18 more on Amazon for similar. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- Choose from 16 books and 2 modules
- Includes Paw Patrol, Sesame Street, Disney, Mickey Mouse options
