Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
9x10-Foot Steel Storage Shed
$482
free shipping

Similar sheds cost around $550 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by samnewrate via eBay
Features
  • double sliding doors
  • four vents
  • rust-resistant external paint
  • Model: HG61R1085-E01
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home & Garden eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register