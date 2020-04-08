Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
9th-Gen Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6GHz 8-Core CPU
$500 $601
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most stores charge at least $527 and above. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 5GHz maximum turbo frequency
  • 16MB cache
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Intel Processors eBay Intel
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register