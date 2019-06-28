New
9mm White Freshwater Pearl Necklace
$15 $90
Win Pearl offers this 9mm White Freshwater Pearl Necklace for $59.99. Coupon code "dealnews75" knocks it to $15. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $75 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 7mm to 9mm AA-quality off-round pearls
  • hand-knotting between each pearl
  • approximately 16.5" to 17.5" in length
  • white gold-plated spheric clasp
  • Code "dealnews75"
  • Expires 6/28/2019
