9-in-1 USB Docking Station for $40

moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
$40 $57
free shipping w/ $50
That's a savings of $43 off list after applying coupon code "Moobibear30". Buy Now at moobibear.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $2, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- USB Type-C PD 3.0
- SD/TF card readers
- gigabit ethernet port
- 3.5mm audio jack and HDMI output
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Vanmass 7-in-2 USB-C Hub
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50XO6QZL" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vanmass Store via Amazon.
Features
- two USB 3.0 ports
- USB-C 3.0 port
- USB-C port
- HDMI port
- SD slot
- TF slot
Amazon · 2 days ago
F6F 12-in-1 USB-C Hub
$33 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "6W6JR5CU" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Profe Online via Amazon.
Features
- USB 3.0 Type-C port
- two USB 3.0 ports
- two USB 2.0 ports
- SD and microSD card readers
- 3 HDMI port
- Ethernet port
- PD charging port
HP · 1 wk ago
HP Ultimate Learn from Home Bundle
$285 $395
free shipping
That's a savings of $110 under list price. Buy Now at HP
Features
- HP M24f 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync Monitor
- Koss SB45 USB Communication Headset
- HP Pavilion Keyboard and Mouse 200
- HP USB-C Travel Hub G2
moobibear.com · 6 days ago
Programmable Bluetooth LED Glasses
$39 $60
$2 shipping
Use coupon code "Moobibear30" to save $18.
Update: They're now $39.19. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- elastic head band
- programmable via Bluetooth app for iOS and Android
- non-polarized
moobibear.com · 6 days ago
Programmable Bluetooth LED Hat
$28 $40
$2 shipping
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30" and save $12 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- removable LED sign
New
moobibear.com · 2 hrs ago
Rechargeable XHP70 LED Flashlight
$20 $29
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a savings of $9, making it the lowest price we could find by $18 for a similar brand on Amazon. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 3 modes
- zoomable
- adjustable focus
- IPX4 water-resistant
- up tp 90,000-lumens brightness
moobibear.com · 6 days ago
Programmable Bluetooth LED Sunglasses
$35 $50
$2 shipping
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear35" and save $38 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 432 LEDs
