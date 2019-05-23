JCPenney offers nine Home Expressions Bath Towels in several solid or stripe colors for $35.91. (You must add nine to cart to see this price.) Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $25.14. Choose free ship to store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $65 off list and is the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $4 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
  • That's under $3 per towel
Features
  • They each measure 27x52"