9-Ft. Steel Crank & Tilt Patio Umbrella for $34

JCPenney · 9 hrs ago
$34 $120
free shipping w/ $75
Most merchants charge closer to $50 for a similar umbrella.
Update: Apply coupon code "SOPROUD" to drop it to $33.59. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in Blue or Red
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
IKEA · 8 hrs ago
IKEA Dyning Canopy
$17 $25
$6 shipping
IKEA Family members score a great price on a canopy this size. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at IKEA
- Pay $3.99 for pickup or $5.99 for delivery.
- measures 118" x 79"
- UPF 25+
- machine-washable
- includes hooks, springs, and cord
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Patio Furniture at Lowe's
up to $700 off
free shipping
Save on conversation sets, pillows and cushions, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the International Home Atlantic Set 2-Piece Set for $1,124.99 ($375 off).
Sierra · 1 mo ago
Sierra Backyard Savings
up to 83% off
free shipping w/ $75
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hanover 13x10-Ft. Aluminum Pergola w/ Adjustable Canopy
$649 $899
free shipping
It's $50 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- full-feet anchor kits
- adjustable polyester canopy w/ easy-slide rings
- Model: HANPERG13X10
JCPenney · 6 days ago
JCPenney Memorial Day Sale
extra 25% off
free shipping w/ $75
Take 25% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, and home items via coupon code "2HONOR". Shop Now at JCPenney
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket
$50 $90
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in Peach Blush (pictured) in several sizes. (Also available in Black at the same price but in XL only.)
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
