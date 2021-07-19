9.84-Foot Under Counter Strip Light 6-Pack for $11
New
moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
9.84-Foot Under Counter Strip Light 6-Pack
$11 $22
$2 shipping

Apply coupon code "Moobibear50" to save. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Features
  • 1,200-lumen
  • 3,000K Warm White
  • 3M double-sided tape
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moobibear50"
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps moobibear.com
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register