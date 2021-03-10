New
Daily Steals · 16 mins ago
$150 $160
free shipping
Use coupon code "DNGRDN" to get this price. Home Depot charges $294. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Details
Comments
Home Depot · 11 hrs ago
Patio Furniture Special Values at Home Depot
up to 57% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on a range of furniture to make your patio a more comfortable place. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Costway Patio Day Bed for $617.94 (low by $12).
Kohl's · 10 hrs ago
Patio Furniture Deals at Kohl's
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Welcome spring and save on patio chairs, dining sets, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- Pictured is the Sonoma Goods For Life Regular Antigravity Chair for $79.99 ($40 off).
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
2x4 Basics AnySize Table
$26 $30
free shipping
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Lumber not included
Features
- build a low table, side table, or coffee table any size up to 8-feet
- heavy gauge structural resin brackets
- includes 2 bench end supports, hardware, and assembly instructions
- Model: 90140
New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
9-Piece Rattan Patio Dining Chair Set
$500 $1,500
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available in Turquoise or White.
Features
- dining table w/ acacia wood top
- 4 cushioned arm chairs
- 4 ottomans
- weather-resistant PE wicker & steel frames
Daily Steals · 5 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 3a 64GB Android Smartphone
$130 $150
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNPC20" to get the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- 5.6" 2220x1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core) processor
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 9.0 Pie
- Model: GA00655-US
