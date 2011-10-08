Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Costway offers this 8.5" x 11" Aluminum Adjustable Pedestal Poster Stand Holder for $33.95. Coupon code "DNHW59106" cuts that to $27.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway
Walmart continues to roll back prices on over 300 school supply products as part of its Go Back Big event with prices starting at 38 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free for orders of $35 or more. Save on notebooks, pens, pencils, calculators, organizers, craft supplies and more Shop Now at Walmart
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.09 after coupon. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in March. Buy Now at Costway
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costway
That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costway
