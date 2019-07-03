New
Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
$40 $111
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers this 8.5ft Outdoor Solar LED Half Patio Umbrella with Easy Crank in Tan or Light Green for $52.99. Coupon code "UMBRELLA" cuts it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- umbrella stand not included
- 20 solar LED lights
- water-, UV-, and fade-resistant
Wayfair · 1 wk ago
Wrought Studio Farrish 4-Piece Rattan Patio Sectional Set
$589 $1,150
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Wrought Studio Farrish 4-Piece Rattan Sectional Set in Chocolate for $588.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- Includes 2 loveseats, one corner seat, one table, and cushions
- polyester upholstery
Wayfair · 5 days ago
Wrought Studio Brennen 5-Piece Rattan Sectional Set with Cushions
$331 $669
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Wrought Studio Brennen 5-Piece Rattan Sectional Set with Cushions for $330.99 with free shipping. That's $338 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two armchairs
- armless chair
- ottoman
- coffee table
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amir LED Patio Umbrella Light
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Wetekcity Direct via Amazon offers the Amir LED Patio Umbrella Light for $9.59. Coupon code "AMDNKTR9" drops the price to $6.71. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 28 LEDs
- 200-lumens
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Le Papillon 15-Foot Patio Umbrella
$84 $140
free shipping
Le Papillon Leisure via Amazon offers its Le Papillon 15-Foot Patio Umbrella in Red or Burgundy for $139.99. Clip the $7 coupon on the product page and apply the coupon code "TLKP8LXZ" to cut that to $83.99. With free shipping, that's $56 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Scroll to Special Offers and Promotions and click "Add both to Cart" to get both the umbrella and matching base for $129.58 with free shipping via the same clip coupon and coupon code above.
- powder coated steel ribs
- 3 air vents
Walmart · 1 day ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$325 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 3 days ago
BH&G Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
$200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit in Wood for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel finish
- matching hideaway tank cover
- push-button spark ignition
- Model: BH18-093-999-02
Walmart · 3 days ago
Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilever Umbrella
$50 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilevered Umbrella in several colors (Blue pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated steam frame and pole
Amazon · 5 days ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same price via in-store pickup
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
Best Choice Products · 2 hrs ago
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa Set
$400 $793
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa Set in Brown for $469.99. Coupon code "BCP3749" cuts it to $399.99. With free shipping, that's $393 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2 wedge chairs
- umbrella holder table
- ottoman
Best Choice Products · 1 day ago
Best Choice Products 4-Tier Industrial Bookshelf w/ Wood Shelves
$80 $222
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 4-Tier Industrial Bookshelf with Wood Shelves for $99.99. Coupon code "4SHELF" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $142 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- steel frame
- 220-lb. max capacity
- measures 31.5" x 14" x 62.75"
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit
$17 $28
free shipping
Puhibuox via Amazon offers the Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit for $27.79. Coupon code "SZCEJ8TA" drops the price to $16.67. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- waterproof case
- flashlight requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- carry bag
- Model: kit-14
That Daily Deal · 13 hrs ago
42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella
$6 $20
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella in Black for $6.49 with free shipping. That's less than a third of what you'd pay elsewhere for a similar umbrella. Buy Now
- 7.5" closed
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Topbook Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer
$10 $25
free shiping w/ Prime
iZerich via Amazon offers the Topbooc Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer in Black or Grey for $24.58. Coupon code "NWB4547O" cuts that to $9.83. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2-zipper design
- several loops, pockets, and divided compartment
- measures about 10" x 7" x 3"
