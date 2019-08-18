Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walgreens offers an 8"x10" Photo Print for free via coupon code "BIGFREE". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the 99-cent shipping charge. That's tied with our July mention and about $2 under what you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now
P&L Art via Amazon offers the P & L Art Personalized Canvas Photo Print with Floating Frame in Black for $62.48. Coupon code "VL9U69XX" drops the price to $31.24. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
P&L Art via Amazon offers their P&L Art 3" x 2.5" Personalized Crystal Frame for $19.99. Coupon code "FDJDMGJW" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Vistaprint offers 500 Standard Business Cards for $9.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. (You may need to apply coupon code "VPBC500" to see this price.) That's tied with last month's mention and a savings of $10. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the iPhotography Training: Lifetime Access Subscription for $39. Coupon code "DN25" cuts that to $29.25. That's $820 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yangus via Amazon offers its Adisputent Women's High Waisted 2-Piece Vintage Swimsuit in Navy Flamingo from $20.99. Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "FS3E688C" to drop the price to $15.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
