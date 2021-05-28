8 " x 12" American Flag: free at Ace Hardware stores

On Saturday May 29, at each participating locations the first 240 customers will receive a free rug. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll see the banner if you scroll down to the middle of the homepage.
- limit 1 per customer
Expires 5/29/2021
There are hundreds of sizes, shapes, and styles to save on from popular rug brands like Mohawk, Safavieh, NuLoom, Nourison and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Safavieh Madison Collection Runner from $17.43 ($55 off)
These are great prices for rugs in these sizes – similar rugs start around $30 elsewhere, saving you at least $12 and as much as $20. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "20470047" to find the 5x7' option for $17.99.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but curbside pickup may be available.
Take 50% off by applying coupon code "50R79Z7F" at checkout. Shop Now at Amazon
- In Blue or Cream.
- 2-feet x 3-feet for $12 after coupon.
- 2.5-feet x 9-feet for $40 after coupon.
- 4-feet x 6-feet (pictured) for $43 after coupon.
- 5-feet x 8-feet for $60 after coupon.
- 8-feet x 10-feet for $110 after coupon.
- Sold by Decomall US via Amazon.
- microfiber polyester
- 1/4" pile
- tip dyed
- Model: TALA
Save on a multitude of rugs, in a variety of shapes, patterns, heights, and sizes as large as 4x6-foot. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Bedsure 4x5.3-Foot Shag Area Rug in Grey for $20.99.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Save on over 150 items, including garden soil, tools, lights, chairs, grills, and more. (Certain items cost less for Ace Rewards members, but it's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
