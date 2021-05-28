8 " x 12" American Flag: free at Ace Hardware stores
8 " x 12" American Flag
free at Ace Hardware stores

On Saturday May 29, at each participating locations the first 240 customers will receive a free rug. Shop Now at Ace Hardware

  • You'll see the banner if you scroll down to the middle of the homepage.
  • limit 1 per customer
  • Expires 5/29/2021
