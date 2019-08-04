- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That Daily Deal offers this 8-in-1 Multi-Screwdriver for $5 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Zuisu via Amazon offers its DekoPro 168-Piece Socket Wrench / Hand Tool Kit for $79.99. Coupon code "NDLYBXJ9" drops the price to $55.99. With free shipping, that's $24 off and tied with our February mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Husky Drive Universal Mechanics 33-Piece Tool Set for $12.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set for $15.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Home Depot still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Irwin Vise Grip 4" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers With Wire Cutter for $7.36. Choose no-rush free shipping to drop that to $7.11. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Donald Durhams 1-Pound Rockhard Water Putty for $1.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Winter Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $55.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HIM7UU4E" to cut that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register