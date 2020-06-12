New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 47 mins ago
$3 $15
$1 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 2 LED lights which require two AAA batteries (included)
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Lowe's · 4 wks ago
Craftsman Versastack 216pc SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set
$99 $149
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
Amazon · 2 wks ago
US General General Tools 6" Flex Precision Stainless Steel Rule
$3 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pocket clip doubles as depth gauge
- 15/32" width etched black graduations
- graduations on side 1 are in 32nds and 64ths
- side 2 features a decimal equivalents chart
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 31-Piece Impact Ready Screwdriver Set
$7 for Ace Rewards members $10
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
Features
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
Northern Tool · 20 hrs ago
Craftsman 63-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set
$40 $70
$8 shipping
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Tips
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
Features
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 6 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- built-in lanyard
- holds bundles up to 2" diameter
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Awkward Silence Adult Party Game
$10 $18
free shipping
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 52 awkward cards
- 52 VERY awkward cards
- pointer
- instructions
Sign In or Register