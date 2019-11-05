New
That Daily Deal · 55 mins ago
8-in-1 Multi-Screwdriver w/ 2 LED Flashlights
$3 $15
$1 shipping

That's a buck under our August mention and and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $4.) Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 2 LED lights which require two AAA batteries (included)
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hand Tools That Daily Deal
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register