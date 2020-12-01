New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 42 mins ago
$9 $28
$1 shipping
It's $19 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- compass fits into the knife handle
- set of stick matches
- fishing hook w/ string
- knife sheath
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Smith & Wesson Self Defense Tactical Penlight
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes two AAA batteries
- Model: 110250
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Smith & Wesson 8" Throwing Knife 3-Pack
$13 $28
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- nylon belt sheath
- Model: SWTK8BCP
Amazon · 1 mo ago
StatGear Pocket Samurai Folding Knife
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Red pictured)
Features
- 440C stainless steel Tanto blade
- stainless steel removable pocket clip
- made from high quality aircraft aluminum
- Model: STAT106
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gerber Quadrant Straight Edge Flipper Knife w/ Bamboo Handle
$26 $31
free shipping
That's $3 under our mention from last week, and a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pocket clip
- 2.7" stainless steel blade
- Model: 31-003731
Sign In or Register