New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 30 mins ago
8" Survival Knife, Compass, & Kit
$6 $28
free shipping

That's $22 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • compass fits into the knife handle
  • set of stick matches
  • fishing hook w/ string
  • knife sheath
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Knives & Multitools That Daily Deal
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register