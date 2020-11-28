sponsored
$11 $21
$10 shipping
Newchic offers this 8" Stainless Steel Rainfall Shower Head for $11 plus $9.71 for shipping. Buy Now at Newchic
Features
- 360 degree rotation
- corrosion resistant
- suitable for 1/2" standard shower hoses
Details
Ends Today
Macy's · 23 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday Sheet Set Sale
70% to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on over 20 styles, with prices starting from $6. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Fairfield Square Collection Brookline 1400-Thread Count 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set for $49.99 ($160 off).
Ends Today
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
8-Piece Bed in a Bag Bedding Sets at Macy's
$30 $100
free shipping
Shop a variety of styles priced at $70 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Fairfield Square Collection Amalanta Reversible 8-Pc. Comforter Set for $29.99 ($70 off).
Ends Today
Macy's · 6 days ago
Washclothes and Bath Towels at Macy's
all under $5
Save on a selection of bath linens from Hotel Collection, Martha Stewart Collection, Sunham, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is Martha Stewart Collection 6-Piece Spa Towel Set for $24.99 ($55 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Back KTCL High Pressure Rain Shower Head
$8 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $12 when you apply coupon code "60TL4OWQ", and make this a buck under our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by HongBoBo via Amazon.
Features
- tool-free installation
- adjustable angles
- 360° rotation
