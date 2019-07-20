Macy's discounts a selection of 8-piece reversible comforter sets to a starting price of $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, however select items may qualify for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is free for orders of $48 or more. Buy Now
- The twin and twin XL sets are six pieces and have a single sham and pillowcase.
Expires 7/20/2019
LiuYX via Amazon offers its LiuYX Cervical Neck and Shoulder Pillow for $15.99. Coupon code "8DU6S7CL" cuts that to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- purportedly promotes natural traction for the neck & shoulder
- purportedly promotes proper cervical spinal alignment
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Mermaker via Amazon offers the Mermaker 60" Tortilla Burrito Soft Flannel Blanket in Yellow for $22.80. Apply coupon code "V764OQKL" and the 8% off clip coupon to cut it to $15.98. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Buy Now
- Want a bigger size? It's also available in 71" in Yellow-3 for $17.82 via coupon code "NLFXM66V" and the clip coupon.
Macy's offers the Sunham & Co. Bayport Reversible 8-Piece Comforter Set in several sizes for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in twin, twin XL, full, and queen sizes
- made of polyester with polyester fill
- machine washable
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
