Macy's discounts a selection of 8-piece comforter sets to. (Twin sets only have six pieces.) Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $2 under our January mention and a savings of $72 on these sets. Each set includes: a comforter, two shams, bedskirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. (The twin set has one sham and one pillowcase.) Deal ends March 16. A couple of best bets: