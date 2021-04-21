New
Perdue Farms · 1 hr ago
8 Perdue Farms Niman Ranch Bacon-Wrapped Pork Chops
free with any purchase of $50 or more
free shipping w/ $160

Perdue Farms offers 8 of its Niman Ranch Bacon-Wrapped Pork Chops for free with any purchase of $50 or more. Shipping adds $19.99, but orders $160 or more get free shipping. Shop Now at Perdue Farms

